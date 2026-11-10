openworld

openworld

NASDAQ:OPNW

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OpenWorld, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNW) is a digital assets and blockchain technology company. Through its OpenWorld Enterprise platform, the Company provides financial structuring and blockchain infrastructure for the issuance and distribution of tokenized real-world assets to institutional and retail investors. To learn more, visit openworld.dev.
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