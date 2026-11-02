FG Imperii Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, amalgamation, share capital exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.We intend to prioritize combinations where we see significant opportunity for attractive risk adjusted investor returns driven by the dynamics of a public listing. Although we will not limit our search to any particular geography or industry, we will concentrate our efforts on identifying businesses in the financial services industry in North America.Our team brings a combination of: 1) experience as founders, leaders, operators and directors of financial services companies, 2) decades of buy side experience in financial services with an extensive network of contacts, and 3) over a decade of experience working in all aspects of SPACs.