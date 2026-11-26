Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, 'Health for all, Hunger for none,' the company's products and services are designed to support efforts to master major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros.