Evolve cryptocurrenices etf

The Evolve Funds investment objective is to provide holders of Units with exposure to the daily price movements of certain digital assets selected by the Manager from time to time, on a market capitalization basis, while experiencing minimal tracking error by investing in other publicly offered investment funds managed by the Manager. The Evolve Fund does not invest in digital assets directly. Instead, in order to achieve its investment objectives, the Evolve Fund will invest in other publicly offered investment funds, including alternative mutual funds, managed by the Manager that invest, directly or indirectly, in one or more digital assets.