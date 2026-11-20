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ProAm Explorations Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing the Golden Ridge Gold Project in western New Brunswick, where it holds an option to acquire a 100% interest. The Company also has exploration interests in Nevada and Utah.
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