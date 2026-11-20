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With an experienced management and exploration team having a history of success throughout North America, Paradigm Gold is aggressively pursuing quality projects to increase shareholder value. Currently, the Company's flagship property is the 100% owned, Swift-Katie Cu/Au project, located in the Golden Arc, BC, with year-round access and excellent infrastructure.
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