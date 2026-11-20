Petrolympicis a Junior Canadian gold and lithium mining company with strategic assets located in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada. The Company is presently focused on its gold properties in Quebec, including the Rayon d'Or and Belcourt assets, where Petrolympic has already completed several drilling campaigns, for a total of about 5,000 linear meters. These properties have significant potential to deliver long-term value, with documented gold occurrences and numerous exploration leads supported by geophysical, geochemical and drilling campaigns. Both properties are easily accessible by road, thus reducing significantly the exploration costs. The Rayon d'Or-Vauquelin Property is in the midst of the world-class and highly competitive Val d'Or mining district, and is surrounded by major players such as Agnico Eagle, Eldorado Gold and Fresnillo. The Property hosts several explorations leads highlighted by proprietary magnetic, IP and biogeochemical surveys.