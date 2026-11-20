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Optimus Gold Corp is an exploration-stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in Stump Lake property which comprises over three mineral claims and is located in British Columbia, Canada.
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