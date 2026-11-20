O2 Gold is creating a world-class production and exploration project in Colombia located in the historic Ot fault gold district. The O2 Gold team is Colombian with senior management based in nearby Medellin. Among the largest shareholders is the Bullet Group responsible for developing and operating Continental Gold and the flagship 6M oz. Buritica mine which sold for more than USD $1 billion. The Bullet Group is Colombias most successful gold exploration company with discoveries totaling more than 30 million ounces of gold.