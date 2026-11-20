The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
Osiris One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OSM) is a copper exploration company building a portfolio of high potential projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of British Columbia and Western Australia. Its focus is the Miracle Copper-Gold Project, adjoining the Mount Polley mine, the Island Range Copper-Gold Project on Vancouver Island, and the Western Range Silver-Copper Project near Western Australia's Abra mine.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.