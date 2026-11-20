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ONGold Resources Ltd. owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario and Northern Manitoba, including the district-scale Monument Bay Gold Project, TPK Project, October Gold Project and Domain property. These projects represent a strategic footprint in one of Canada's most prolific gold-producing regions. With its extensive technical expertise, strong commitment to social acceptability, mindful Indigenous engagement and partnerships, in addition to a proven track record of responsible exploration, ONGold's team is uniquely positioned to unlock the full potential of its portfolio of projects.
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