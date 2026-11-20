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Odyssey Resources Ltd is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of mineral resource properties. The company is assessing new properties and seeks to acquire an interest in mineral properties. The company has one reportable operating segment being the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.
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