The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
New Tymbal Resources Ltd, formerly Tymbal Resources Ltd, is a Canada-based resource property exploration and development company. The Company is focused on exploring and evaluating its mineral property. The Company has a 100% working interest in the Iron Mask Property consisting of ten mineral claims situated in the Kamloops mining division, British Columbia. The Iron Mask tenure covers approximately 4,063 hectares.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.