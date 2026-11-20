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Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company, a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets, which views greenfield exploration as an opportunity to find a mineable, near surface deposit at relatively low cost. We implement a model driven exploration approach to reduce the risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. This approach led us to option the Root & Cellar Property from a Newfoundland prospector, who discovered the copper mineralization, and then to its advancement to the gold-silver-tellurium and emerging porphyry copper system that it has become.
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