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Northmin Corp. (TSXV: NMB) is an exploration and development company advancing the 100%-owned Tynagh Tailings Recycling Project and the Tynagh Copper-Zinc brownfield exploration project near Loughrea in County Galway, Ireland. The Tailings Ponds have a NI 43-101 compliant resource consisting of 2.69Mt Inferred at 21.6% BaO, 49 g/t Ag, 3.56% Zn, 2.68% Pb and 0.23% Cu in the West Pond, 1.26Mt Indicated at 13.2% BaO, 34 g/t Ag, 3.63% Zn, 2.16% Pb and 0.15% Cu in the East Pond (bottom) and 2.7Mt Indicated at 9.5% BaO, 13 g/t Ag, 12% Zn and 0.65% Pb in the East Pond (top), as set out in the Company's technical report titled 'Evaluation of the Tynagh Tailings Ponds at Tynagh Mine, County Galway, Ireland (53°10'02' N 8°22'44' W)', with an effective date of March 18, 2026 and filed on SEDAR+ on April 1, 2026. The tailings ponds are accessible and there has been little to no rehabilitation of the site since mine closure in 1982.
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