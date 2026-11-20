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NexMetals Mining Corp. is a TSX.V and NASDAQ listed mineral exploration and development company focused on redeveloping the past-producing Selebi copper-nickel-cobalt mines in Botswana and the Selkirk copper-nickel-cobalt-platinum group element mine in Botswana. At Selebi, the Company has confirmed the scale of mineralization is larger than historical estimates, supported by NI 43-101- and Regulation S-K 1300-compliant resource estimates, with ongoing down-hole geophysics, drilling, and metallurgical programs aimed at expanding resources and supporting future economic studies. The Company is led by an experienced management and technical team with a proven track record in global mineral projects, emphasizing disciplined execution, transparent governance, and long-term stakeholder value creation.
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