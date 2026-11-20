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New Target Mining is an exploration junior mining company, engaging in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest, in the Scarlett gold property that consists of ten mining claims, covering an area of approximately 1,473.23 hectares of land, located in British Columbia, Canada.
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