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Newmac Resources Inc is a junior exploration company based in Canada. It is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an interest in Crazy Fox Property, Moira Property located in British Columbia. The company's geographic segments are Canada and China.
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