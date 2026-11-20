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Napoleon Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's principal mineral property interest is an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Napoleon Gold Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada.
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