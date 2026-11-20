The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
MetalQuest Mining Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on iron and critical minerals. Its portfolio includes the 100%-owned Lac Otelnuk Iron project in the Labrador Trough of northern Quebec, which is supported by a historic feasibility study completed in 2015, the Superior Iron project, and the ROF-1 and Fishhook Polymetallic projects in Ontario's Ring of Fire. In the Kenora mining district, MetalQuest is exploring the West and East Cameron gold projects. The Company also holds two NSR royalties totaling 1% on the Murray Brook polymetallic deposit in New Brunswick, as well as shares and warrants of Canadian Copper Inc. New Age Metals Inc. is an approximate 14% shareholder of MetalQuest Inc. As of October 22 nd 2026, MetalQuest Mining Inc. applied to the Province of Ontario for a 21-year mining lease over the former Timminco (Haley Station) Magnesium Mine, Renfrew County, Ontario.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.