Miata Metals Corp. (TSX.V: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as the OTCQX (OTCQX: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215 km 2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.