Melkior Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of gold projects in the prolific mining jurisdictions of Ontario and Quebec. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined, technically driven exploration and the systematic evaluation of high-potential mineral assets. Melkior's core portfolio is anchored by the Carscallen Gold Project, located in the heart of the Timmins Gold Camp, one of Canada's most productive gold districts. The Company also holds the Beschefer East, Genex, and Val-d'Or projects, all strategically positioned within the highly prospective Abitibi Greenstone Belt, a world-renowned mining region that hosts numerous significant gold and base metal deposits. Leveraging a combination of modern exploration techniques, geological expertise, and a strong treasury, Melkior continues to advance its projects with the objective of making new discoveries and unlocking value across its portfolio.