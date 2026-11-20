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Mega Copper Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties, principally located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is focused on searching for mineral property interests. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Quesnel Lake East Project located within the Cariboo Mining District of British Columbia.
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