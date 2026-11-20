Latin Explore Inc. is a copper-focused exploration company advancing a portfolio of 100%-owned projects in Peru. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value through the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper systems while pursuing additional acquisition opportunities throughout South America. Latin Explore's flagship Para Project is an undrilled copper-molybdenum porphyry target located within Peru's Coastal Copper Belt and is being advanced toward its maiden drill program. The Company's Auquis Project hosts multiple copper-molybdenum porphyry and copper-silver-base-metal skarn targets, providing further exploration potential within its growing portfolio.