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Luxor holds title to 20,481 hectares of mineral claims known as the 'Luxor Project' situated in northwestern British Columbia in the southern portion of the 'Golden Triangle'. It received $300,000 in cash and 3,076,923 shares of Tudor Gold Corp. from Teuton Resources Corp. pursuant to a spinout plan of arrangement which closed on May 16, 2025.
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