Lightning Resource Corp. is a Canadian, precious and base metals exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential mineral projects, while continuing to evaluate additional acquisition opportunities. The Company's immediate focus is exploration of the Savant Gold Project with district-scale potential to host both iron formation-hosted and shear-hosted gold systems of size. This is a proven mining region with current operations including the Red Lake and Musselwhite mines. The Company also holds interest in gold and base metals exploration projects located in Ontario, Newfoundland, Japan and Zambia.