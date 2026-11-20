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LatAm Lithium is a Vancouver-based company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Latin America. Additionally, LatAm controls a 100% interest in the South of Otter gold project in Red Lake, Ontario (Canada), located 9km east of the Great Bear project owned by Kinross Gold Corp.
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