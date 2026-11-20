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Kootenay is a Canadian junior exploration company dedicated to discovering and advancing high-quality mineral assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. With a focus on innovation, robust technical work, and responsible exploration, Kootenay is committed to identifying large mineral systems and unlocking value through disciplined project advancement. The Company was formed as a spin-out of Kootenay Silver Inc in which prospective Canadian assets were transferred to Kootenay Resources Inc. The transaction was completed in October of 2021, Kootenay Silver currently holds 5.4 million common shares of Kootenay.
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