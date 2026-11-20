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Kiboko is a Canadian-based exploration company focussed on advancing its Harricana Gold Project, located 55 km north of Val-d'Or, Québec, within the world-renowned southern Abitibi gold belt. Kiboko's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KIB".
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