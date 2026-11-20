Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-silver-gold opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Au-Ag skarn discovery, which exhibits strong geophysical continuity along a defined corridor extending over 7 kilometres. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate that a potential porphyry system may occur at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.