The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-silver-gold opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Au-Ag skarn discovery, which exhibits strong geophysical continuity along a defined corridor extending over 7 kilometres. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate that a potential porphyry system may occur at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.