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Kubera Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral projects. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in and to the Dash Lake Project, which consists of mineral claims covering nearly 815 hectares approximately 90 km north of the town of Fort Frances, Ontario, in the Kenora Mining Division.
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