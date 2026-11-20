J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (OTCQB: JTWOF) (FSE: OO10) is a multi-commodity explorer advancing silver, gold, and antimony projects with historical production or significant drill results across established mining jurisdictions in Mexico, Quebec, and Alaska. At Sierra Plata in Zacualpan, Mexico, one of the most historically productive epithermal districts in the country, recent waste dump sampling has returned grades of up to 3,932 g/t AgEq across five past-producing silver-gold mines. Active geological mapping and drill permitting are underway. At the Miniac Project in Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, a newly completed 41-kilometre OreVisionIP survey has identified prospective chargeability and resistivity anomalies coincident with previously identified EM targets, supporting a planned Phase II drill program of up to 5,000 metres across a largely untested 7-kilometre conductive horizon.