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International Prospect Ventures is a junior mineral exploration company that holds interests in mining claims and tenements (and is continuing to acquire additional interests) located primarily in the Pilbara Craton, Western Australia, within an area Southeast of Karratha, where early-stage gold discoveries have been reported. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Porcupine Miracle Gold Prospect, consisting of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario. International Prospect Ventures continues to evaluate additional opportunities on an ongoing basis.
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