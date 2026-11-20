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Intact Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company. The company engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining projects. Its exploration properties portfolio includes Belleterre Extreme East Property and Ortona Property located in Quebec, Canada; Guillet Property located near the town of Belleterre, Temiscamingue, Quebec, Canada; and Gold Hill - Blackjack Property located in the Kenora Mining Division of Ontario.
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