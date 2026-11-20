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IEMR Resources Inc is in the exploration stage with respect to its investment in mineral interests. The company's investment priorities are copper, chromium, nickel, manganese, uranium, platinum silver, diamonds and molybdenum. Investment and or acquisitions in exploration projects will be focused on chromium, manganese, uranium, and potash. The company has formed alliances of cooperation with large smeltering steel, copper, lead, zinc, and aluminum companies.
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