The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
International Metals Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and advancement of mining properties involving precious and industrial metals. Following its transition from Gold State Resources, the company expanded its strategic focus toward diversified metals and mining opportunities. Its activities include geological exploration, resource evaluation, and development planning aimed at identifying commercially viable deposits. The company continues to evaluate mineral assets with long-term production potential.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.