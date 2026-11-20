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Ibero Mining Corp.is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB.The Company holds brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal.The Company is focused on exploration in highly prospective geological settings in European jurisdictions.Ibero Mining Corp.(IMC) owns a total of 100% equity interest in EVX Portugal, a private Portugal based company, that holds the legal exploration rights from the Portugal Government on the Borba 2 ('Borba 2') exploration properties, covering approximately 328 square kilometers in the Alentejo region in Southern Portugal.Miguel Vacas is the most advanced prospect within the Borba 2 license.In addition, IMC owns an 80% interest in Indice Crucial, a private Portuguese company which holds exploration rights on several past producing copper and gold projects as well as other advanced gold exploration applications in Portugal.
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