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International Bethlehem Mining Corp. is a Vancouver, Canada-based company transitioning into the technology sector, focused on applied artificial intelligence. We target scalable AI solutions and partnerships that improve decision-making and operational performance in real-world markets. Our approach is disciplined, transparent, and built for long-term value creation.
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