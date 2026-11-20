The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
Highcliff Metals Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as I-Minerals Inc. and changed its name to Highcliff Metals Corp. in April 2023. Highcliff Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.