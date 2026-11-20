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Hanna Capital Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage junior resource company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in Canada. The company owns an interest in Carscallen Property located in Ontario and Jasper property in Vancouver Island.
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