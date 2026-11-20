Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% interest in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project, and it also owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project, which is subject to an option agreement with Goldrea Resources Corp. as optionee (see Hanstone's news release dated October 2, 2025 for further details). Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.