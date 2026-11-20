Gunpoint has 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project ('Talapoosa') located in the Walker Lane Trend in Nevada. Talapoosa hosts over 1 million ounces of gold and 13.6 million ounces of silver (in the Measured and Indicated categories) and 233,532 ounces of gold and 2,172,766 ounces of silver in the Inferred category. In addition to the known mineral resource, two large subparallel trends within the land package provide significant district scale upside.