GreenLight is a Wisconsin-focused exploration company advancing copper-gold and gold projects across the Penokean Volcanic Belt (one of North America's most prospective VMS districts) and the Kalium Canyon epithermal gold project in Nevada's Walker Lane, which is subject to a staged earn-in and joint venture arrangement with Barrick Mining Corporation. In Wisconsin, GreenLight's portfolio includes the Bend copper-gold deposit, the Reef high-grade gold project, and the Lobo and Lobo East massive sulfide targets. GreenLight's flagship Bend Project is posted on the U.S. Federal Permitting Dashboard as a FAST-41 Transparency Project, providing a public framework for tracking applicable federal review and authorization milestones and coordinated support through the Permitting Council.