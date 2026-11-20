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Galore Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on advancing its Dos Santos gold-silver-copper project in Zacatecas, Mexico. The property hosts multiple mineralized targets across 14,400 hectares in one of Mexico's most prolific mining districts.
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