Goldflare Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company established in 2003 with a diversified portfolio of properties. To increase the value of its assets the companys strategy is to use modern technology for exploration with a commitment to minimize its impact on the environment. It intends to continue its mission of exploration and development independently or in partnership. Goldflares properties were selected based on their very favourable geological settings close to mining camps with all the facilities necessary for their development. They are all located in Quebec. The work carried out by Quebecs Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources MERN and a compilation completed by Goldflare have identified a broad corridor with great potential. Four properties in which Goldflare has significant interests are located in this favourable sector: Aiguebelle-Goldfields Syenite Condor Ranger all 100% Goldflare and Destorbelle 50% Goldflare / 50% Axe Exploration.