Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. has a portfolio that includes two 100% owned gold properties in Ontario, Wish Ore and Kwai (Dixie Road project), and has recently announced that it has entered into a Partnership Agreement with IMEX International S.A.E. ('IMEX') https://imexegy.com/ and Nexgold International Mining Company ('Nexgold') to explore and develop the Um Garayat Block B and Block D Concessions in Wadi Al-Alaqi in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. The Company is also the Operator of the West Gabal El Dehies Concession, in Wadi Al-Alaqi. Golden Goliath operates all three Egyptian concessions on behalf of the partners.