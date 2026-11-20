Green Mining Innovation Inc. is a Canada-based natural resource exploration and development company. The Company is focused on developing deposits that contain gold and technology metals in mining jurisdictions in Canada. It holds four mining properties, which include Fortune Property, Panache North Property, and Upton Property located in the Province of Quebec, and the Prince Property located in the province of Newfoundland. The Fortune Property comprises a 100% interest in a total of eight claims (101 claims) covering approximately 5,714 ha. The Panache North Property comprises a 100% interest in a total of four claims covering approximately 225ha. The Prince Property comprises a 100% interest in a total of four licenses covering approximately 125 ha, located in Newfoundland. The Upton property consists of a total of eight claims, covering an area of 481 hectares, which is located in the Monteregie region of southern Quebec.