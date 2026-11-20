XAU Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Guyana's prospective greenstone belts. The Company holds the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Noseno Gold Project, located in Guyana's North-West Mining District near Matthews Ridge and Port Kaituma, and is advancing its proposed transaction with QS Holdings Inc., the parent company of Qstone Inc., which holds the Quartzstone Gold Project in Guyana.