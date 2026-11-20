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The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company. Its principal asset is the Copper Hill Property in Northern Ontario. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and its shares trade on the NEX Board of the TSXV under the symbol "GHR.H".
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