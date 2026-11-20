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GGX Gold Corp is a Canada-based company. It is involved in the industrial metals and minerals business sector. Its activities consist of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company has one project known as Gold Drop. It explores for gold, Tellurium, and silver properties.
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